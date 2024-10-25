Minister unveils first-look poster of Jagjivan Ram biopic

Vijayawada: Cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh unveiled the first-look poster of the upcoming movie Jagjivan Ram in Vijayawada on Friday.



The minister praised the producer's and director's efforts to make a film about the life of freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram.



Founder and president of the Movie Artistes' Association of Andhra Pradesh, and director Dilip Raja, shared that it will take another six months to complete the shooting. He explained that the film is based on real events from a century ago, with many scenes set in historically accurate backdrops that reflect the time period, including the absence of electricity and inadequate roads.



