Minister T.G. Bharath Stresses Skill Development Among Students

Kurnool: Industries and commerce minister T.G. Bharath emphasised the importance of skill development and encouraged students to equip themselves with practical knowledge alongside their academic degrees. He also announced plans to develop a walking track on the college premises in response to local demand.

Bharath inaugurated classroom building built with a cost of Rs 1 crore at Osmania College in Kurnool, constructed under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Addressing the gathering, the minister, an alumnus of the college, expressed happiness in inaugurating the new facilities as a state minister. He noted that many former students at the college have gone on to achieve success both internationally and in Indian politics.

The minister urged MP Bastipati Nagaraju, also a former lecturer at the college, to share his academic and political experiences with students. Recalling that the construction began in 2018 during the previous coalition government, the minister said he was pleased to see the work come to completion. He also mentioned that the Urdu University building will soon be completed.

Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju expressed his satisfaction at the addition of new classrooms under RUSA funds. Kurnool municipal commissioner S. Ravindra Babu said steps would be taken to construct the walking track and implement road widening works without causing traffic disruptions, requesting public cooperation.

College principal S.S. Muzamil, secretary and correspondent Ajra Javed, RUSA incharge Dr S. Ghajini, corporator Paramesh, faculty, and students participated in the programme.