Minister Stresses Nutrition, Health Care For Gurukul Students

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy directed officials at the Atmakur Girls’ Gurukul School to ensure students receive nutritious meals, safe drinking water, and proper medical care.

He instructed the principal and warden to include leafy vegetables, milk, and other nutrient-rich items in the students’ diet, based on doctors’ advice, to strengthen their health and immunity.

During his visit to the Gurukul on Tuesday, the Minister inspected the hostel, dining hall, and sanitation facilities. He personally interacted with students to assess the quality of food, accommodation, and hygiene being maintained.

Doctors from Atmakur Government Hospital briefed him on the recent medical examinations conducted, preventive measures taken, and the current health status of the students.

The minister expressed satisfaction that all students are now healthy and back to school. “The district administration acted promptly when fever cases were reported, and continuous medical monitoring has ensured students’ well-being,” he said.

He added that medicines were provided to a few students before they were sent home to reassure parents. “We have ensured that no student faced any difficulty, and all necessary precautions have been taken by the government,” he emphasised.

Calling Atmakur a hub of educational growth, the Minister also highlighted government initiatives to expand public education, establish welfare schools and hostels, and provide quality learning opportunities to over 31,000 students in the constituency.