Minister starts Mana Tenali WhatsApp group to address civic issues

Manohar, who represents Tenali, said the constituency’s residents can use their mobile phones to upload their grievances with photos on WhatsApp number 76599 35993. “After sending your grievance on WhatsApp, you will immediately receive a call from the government official concerned, who will address the issue quickly,” he stated.The minister told Deccan Chronicle that the WhatsApp group consists of senior officials from government departments, such as municipality, police, revenue, electricity and housing. “Four days since the WhatsApp group has started, total 159 grievances have been received, of which 50 per cent are related to the municipal department, such as street lights, potholes, and drainage,” Manohar revealed.Elaborating on the initiative, he explained that if a beneficiary is eligible to receive social security pension but is not getting the benefit from the government, she or he can send their ration and Aadhaar cards to the WhatsApp number. Following this, officials would get in touch with the individual and provide a solution.The minister said citizens can also obtain a SADAREM certificate without any problem through this initiative. Likewise, they can report grievances related to women's safety, policing and housing. They can provide suggestions for executing development works that are in public interest.Manohar said a standard operating protocol will be followed to ensure that this unique and exclusive initiative remains available to Tenali citizens round the clock for 365 days a year.