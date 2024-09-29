Minister, special committee submit suggestions to JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill - 2024

Vijayawada: Minister for minority welfare, N. MD Farooq, stated that they have submitted suggestions and objections to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill - 2024. Following concerns raised by the Muslim community, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ensured the bill was sent to the JPC for public opinion gathering. A 15-member special committee from Andhra Pradesh was formed to express these objections democratically.

The JPC, chaired by Jagdambika Pal, met in Hyderabad, collecting views from representatives of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. Farooq thanked the Chief Minister for his efforts and highlighted that while supporting beneficial aspects of the bill, objections were raised to several controversial points.





The meeting was attended by key officials, including representatives from the Waqf Board and prominent community leaders.



