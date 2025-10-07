Minister Sonowal Welcomes VLGC Shivalik in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a significant moment for the maritime and energy logistics sector, Union ports minister Sarbananda Sonowal accorded a ceremonial welcome to the country’s first ‘very large’ gas carrier Shivalik at the Visakhapatnam Port on Monday.

The vessel, inducted into its fleet by the shipping corporation on Sept 10, is hailed as a significant stride in the nation’s pursuit of self-reliance and global competitiveness in the shipping sector.

Shivalik arrived at the port here for its maiden LPG consignment operation. The ports minister congratulated the SCI team and lauded the Visakhapatnam port authority for its smooth handling of the vessel.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal described the induction of Shivalik as a proud moment for the nation, saying it aligned with the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Maritime India Vision 2030.

“This achievement reflects India’s growing strength in global shipping and energy trade,” Sonowal said.

Local MP Sribharat, echoed the Prime Minister’s vision of door-to-door gas delivery, stating that such initiatives brought India closer to universal energy accessibility. Port authority chairperson Angamuthu praised SCI’s progressive move and reaffirmed the port’s commitment to supporting energy logistics. He also highlighted the port’s plans to collaborate with the state government to position Visakhapatnam as a premier energy hub on the eastern coast.

During the ceremony, Sonowal interacted with the officers and crew of Shivalik, commending their role in advancing the nation’s maritime excellence. He also acknowledged VPA’s efforts in modernising its port infrastructure and improving its operational efficiency to meet the nation’s growing energy demands.

The event was attended by Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav MLA along with senior officials.