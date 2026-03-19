Minister Sets June Deadline to Transform Nellore Into ‘Green City’

Nellore: In a whirlwind tour across Nellore on Thursday, municipal administration and urban development minister Dr Ponguru Narayana unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the city into a clean, green, and crime-free urban hub by June 12. Marking the Ugadi festival, the minister began his visit with prayers at the revered Ankamma Temple in Mulapeta and inaugurated an annadanam programme organised by a local committee. He then fanned out across the city, inspecting key infrastructure works and issuing strict deadlines to officials.

Narayana said Nellore would soon emerge as a “Green City", inspired by global models like Singapore and South Korea. “We are working with a clear target—to plant 50,000 saplings across the city, ensuring greenery at every five metres,” he said, stressing that environmental transformation would be visible within months. He reviewed the modernisation works of major canals, including Venkanna Canal, Elli Canal, Ramireddy Canal, and Revulapathi Canal.

He directed officials to expedite the overhaul of 15 canals to permanently eliminate flooding threats in the city. Announcing a robust surveillance plan, Narayana said as many as 1,300 CCTV cameras would be installed across Nellore to strengthen vigilance and curb crime. “We will bring crime under control with strict monitoring and firm action,” he asserted, blaming the previous administration for a rise in criminal activities.

The minister also outlined a broader urban development agenda, including underground drainage systems, household tap water connections, and special drives to make Nellore a dust-free city. “Every promise made to the people will be fulfilled. Nellore will stand as a model city,” he said. Senior officials and public representatives, including municipal commissioner Nandan, mayor Sujatha Ashok, deputy mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, and several local leaders, accompanied the minister during the programme.