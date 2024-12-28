Minister Seeks Support for Plastic Eradication

Kurnool: Roads and buildings and investments minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy emphasised the crucial role of public cooperation in achieving a plastic-free society. On Saturday, a rally titled "My Banaganapalle - My Health" was organised from the minister's camp office in Banaganapalle to raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic. The event, held under the auspices of Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy and his wife B.C. Indiramma, along with Nandyal Collector G. Rajakumari, SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, students, youth, activists, and local leaders, saw wide participation.

Participants marched through the town, raising slogans against plastic use. Government school students added enthusiasm with an energetic dance performance, for which the Minister presented a cash reward of Rs 10,000 as encouragement.

Minister Janardhan Reddy highlighted the persistent issue of plastic waste in Banaganapalle, recalling his observations during the election campaign. He noted the recurring problem of drains clogged with plastic and roads littered with garbage. Stressing the importance of community involvement, he urged everyone to treat their surroundings with the same care as their homes and take collective responsibility for maintaining cleanliness.

District collector Rajakumari called for a shift in mindset, urging citizens to adopt a sense of ownership over their villages and eliminate plastic use. SP Adhiraj Singh Rana lauded the initiative and suggested extending it to make Nandyal district a model for others.

B.C. Indiramma shared alarming statistics, revealing that Banaganapalle generates 5 tons of plastic waste monthly from approximately 12,000 to 17,000 households. She appealed to people and business owners to minimise plastic usage, pointing out the availability of eco-friendly alternatives like corn husk-based covers in the town. The minister and his team reiterated that with sustained efforts and public support, a plastic-free Banaganapalle could become a reality.