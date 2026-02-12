Minister Seeks Report After Body Carried On Bike

Vijayawada: Minister for information and public relations and Bapatla district in-charge minister Kolusu Parthasarathi on Tuesday sought a report on the incident in which a man’s body was allegedly carried home on a motorcycle due to a lack of money.

The minister spoke to District Collector V. Vinod Kumar over the phone and directed officials to ensure that poor families do not face hardship in such situations.

He also spoke to Bapatla area hospital medical superintendent Dr K. Siddartha, who informed him that the family members of the deceased had taken the body without informing hospital authorities, despite being assured that a vehicle would be arranged for transportation.

Nakka Nageswara Rao of Chinthapalem village in Karlapalem mandal suffered a heart attack and was taken to the area hospital. He was declared brought dead. His two brothers later transported the body to their village on a motorcycle on Tuesday.