Minister Seeks Public Support For Long-Term Alliance Rule

Kakinada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Sunday urged people to support the alliance government to remain in power for the next 15 years to ensure sustained development and secure the future of Andhra Pradesh.

The minister toured 23 villages in Palakollu constituency and inaugurated development works worth ?4.43 crore. Speaking at a public meeting in Kontheru village of Yalamanchili mandal, he said the alliance government was committed to development and welfare, with no holidays for governance.

Ramanaidu alleged that the previous YSRC regime had pushed the State’s development back by two decades and weakened the economy. He said that despite financial constraints, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had fulfilled all “Super Six” promises made during the elections.

The minister also accused the former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of politicising religious issues and criticised the conduct of YSRC members in the Legislative Council. He reiterated that the alliance government was focused on restoring growth and public confidence.

Alliance leaders Unnamatla Kapardhi, Ganta Srinivas, Kadali Gopala Rao, Tula Ramalingeswara Rao, R. Satyanarayana Raju and others were present.