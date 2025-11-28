Minister Seeks Action Plan For 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for conducting the Godavari Pushkaralu in July 2027, expecting a footfall of nearly five crore devotees.

At a review meeting held on Friday, the minister instructed officials to submit budget estimates, design an official event logo, and draft plans for key works, including ghat development, sanitation arrangements, dress-changing rooms for women, special darshan packages, harathi offerings, spiritual programmes and crowd management.

He emphasised the need for robust arrangements to support pilgrims, such as drinking water facilities, healthcare services and other essential amenities.