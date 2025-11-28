 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Minister Seeks Action Plan For 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu

Andhra Pradesh
28 Nov 2025 11:32 PM IST

He emphasised the need for robust arrangements to support pilgrims, such as drinking water facilities, healthcare services and other essential amenities: Reports

Anam Ramnarayana Reddy
x
Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy — DC File

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for conducting the Godavari Pushkaralu in July 2027, expecting a footfall of nearly five crore devotees.

At a review meeting held on Friday, the minister instructed officials to submit budget estimates, design an official event logo, and draft plans for key works, including ghat development, sanitation arrangements, dress-changing rooms for women, special darshan packages, harathi offerings, spiritual programmes and crowd management.

He emphasised the need for robust arrangements to support pilgrims, such as drinking water facilities, healthcare services and other essential amenities.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy Action Plan Godavari Pushkaralu Hindu festivals footfall 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X