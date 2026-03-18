Minister Says Divyang Shakti Scheme Will Be As Transformative As Stree Shakti

Visakhapatnam: MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas formally started implementation of the “Divyang Shakti” scheme in Vizianagaram district at the APSRTC Depot of the city on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas pointed out that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had launched the Divyang Shakti to bring about a transformative change in the lives of persons with disabilities, just as the “Stree Shakti” programme has transformed the lives of women.

The Divyang Shakti scheme offers 100 per cent free travel to the handicapped across five categories of buses – Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, Metro Express, Express, and City services, involving about 77 per cent of total bus services. Concessions of 50 per cent will continue to be available for travel by air-conditioned and premium buses. Companions assisting persons with disabilities will also benefit from fare reductions.

Marking the event, minister Srinivas rode an RTC bus ride along with the Divyang beneficiaries, highlighting the government’s commitment to inclusivity.

He pointed out that pension amounts for persons with disabilities have been doubled from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000. Further, new policies have been introduced to support disabled athletes aspiring to compete internationally.

Officials disclosed that while there are 30,000 persons with disabilities in the Vizianagaram district, only 1,200 currently hold bus passes. With the eligibility threshold lowered from 50 per cent to 40 per cent disability, many more disabled individuals are expected to benefit from the Divyang Shakti scheme.

Addressing the disabled, MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju pointed out that the state of Andhra Pradesh is extending the highest pension for persons with disabilities in the country. District Public Transport Officer G. Varalakshmi assured that bus passes, valid for three years, would be issued promptly to the eligible beneficiaries.

Senior officials and community leaders attended the event.