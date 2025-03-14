Minister Says AP NDA Is Firm on Completing Vaikunthapuram Barrage

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu assured the AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the NDA coalition government will take up the responsibility of completing the Vaikunthapuram Barrage.

Responding to questions from members, he explained that the population of Amaravati is projected to reach 3.5 million by 2050. To meet the drinking water needs of Amaravati, Guntur and Vijayawada, the then Telugu Desam government had initiated the construction of a new barrage at Vaikunthapuram in 2016.

Tenders worth Rs 2,169 crore had been called and work orders were issued to Navayuga and Venkat Rao Infra in 2018.

Ramanaidu expressed disappointment that the subsequent YSR Congress government changed its stance regarding the capital and decided to cancel the construction of the barrage.

“However, the coalition government has returned to power. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recognises the necessity of Vaikunthapuram Barrage. He has proposed a new detailed project report (DPR) costing Rs 4,000 crore to the government,” the water resources minister disclosed.

He maintained that the cost of Vaikunthapuram Barrage has nearly doubled over the past five years due to the previous government's mismanagement.

Citing the flood intensity of 11.4 lakh cubic feet in Krishna River last year, Ramanaidu clarified that the new DPR provides for withstanding flood surges of up to 15 lakh cubic feet.

The proposed barrage is between the Prakasam Barrage and Pulichintala in Guntur district. It will provide ample drinking water and also meet irrigation needs of Krishna district's Damuluru area. Additionally, it will enhance tourism sector and promote aquaculture, the minister added.