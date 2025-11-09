Minister Savitha Stops Drunk Auto Driver, Orders Action

ANANTAPUR: Minister for women welfare S. Savitha on Sunday stopped an auto-rickshaw after noticing that the driver was in a inebriated state, and directed Penukonda police to take stringent action.

Savitha was travelling from her residence in Penukonda to Anantapur to attend the Revenue Employees’ State-level Sports and Cultural Meet at the RDT grounds when she spotted the auto-rickshaw driver struggling to control the vehicle.

The minister immediately halted her convoy, approached the auto-rickshaw, and confirmed that the driver was heavily drunk. Expressing anger, she questioned how such an irresponsible act could be allowed when passengers’ lives were at risk. After checking his driving licence, she directed Penukonda sub-inspector Venkateswarlu, who was part of the convoy, to detain the driver.

Savitha said innocent people should not suffer due to such negligent behaviour, adding that such incidents also create unnecessary problems for the government. A video of the Minister stopping the auto-rickshaw and handing over the driver to the police has since gone viral on social media.



