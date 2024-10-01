Minister Savitha hands over Rs 8 lakh cheque to victim's family

ANANTAPUR: Minister Savitha visited the family of Dasarath Naik at Diguvagangampalli Tanda in Gorantla Mandal on Monday. Dasarath and his wife, Bhai, tragically lost their lives due to a thunder strike at their cow shed, which also resulted in the deaths of two cows. Jagadish Naik sustained injuries in the incident.

The minister informed Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu about the tragedy, who subsequently sanctioned ex-gratia payments of Rs 8 lakh for the couple's deaths and Rs 75,000 for the lost cows. The minister handed over the cheque to Jagadish Naik, with Animal Husbandry joint director Subha Das, tribal welfare officer Mohan Rao and other officials present.