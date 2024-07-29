Minister Savita assured to develop Vemana Samadhi as tourist spot
Anantapur: BC welfare minister Savita praised poet and social reformer Yogi Vemana. Savita stated that Vemana's poetry is a guiding light for the Telugu people, with his moral verses serving as a lifeline for human life.
She unveiled the posters for the prestigious Vemana Sahitya Yatra, scheduled for 25 August, organised by the Satya Sai district writers' association. The minister recalled Vemana as a great poet, highlighting it as a significant blessing for the people of the Rayalaseema region.
Referring to the representation by the writers' association, the minister assured that the government would complete pending work at Vemana's Samadhi in Katarupalli, Kadiri, to establish it as an important tourist destination in the state. She also committed to promoting Vemana's literature among the public.
The president of the Satya Sai district writers' association, Jabeeli Chand Basha, along with others, attended the event. They announced that poets, writers, and singers from various states will participate in the Vemana Sahitya Yatra, reciting poems and delivering speeches about Vemana's life and literature. Additionally, literary stages will be set up near Vemana's Samadhi and the Thimma Marri Manu.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
