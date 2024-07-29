Minister Savita assured to develop Vemana Samadhi as tourist spot

She unveiled the posters for the prestigious Vemana Sahitya Yatra, scheduled for 25 August, organised by the Satya Sai district writers' association. The minister recalled Vemana as a great poet, highlighting it as a significant blessing for the people of the Rayalaseema region.Referring to the representation by the writers' association, the minister assured that the government would complete pending work at Vemana's Samadhi in Katarupalli, Kadiri, to establish it as an important tourist destination in the state. She also committed to promoting Vemana's literature among the public.