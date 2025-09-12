Minister Satyakumar Says Diarrhoea Situation Under Control in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: State Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday said the diarrhoea cases reported in New Rajarajeshwaripeta are under control and assured that all necessary measures are being taken by the government.

Accompanied by Minister P. Narayana and local MP Kesineni Nani, Satya Kumar visited the affected area and interacted with the victims.

The minister said samples of drinking water and underground water have been sent for testing. Although initial lab reports were negative, water supply has been suspended as a precautionary measure, and drinking water is being supplied through cans from outside.

He further said that all departments are working in coordination to contain the situation and clarified that no deaths have been reported due to diarrhoea. Additional samples are being tested to rule out contamination.