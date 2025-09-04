Minister Satya Orders Probe into Turakapalem Deaths

Vijayawada: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has called for a comprehensive study into a series of deaths reported in Turakapalem village of Guntur rural mandal in Guntur district.

The minister held a review meeting with health special chief secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, commissioner G. Veerapandian and director of medical education Dr G. Raghunandan ahead of the AP cabinet meeting on Thursday. He is learnt to have expressed displeasure at the lack of alertness among the district administration, noting that 23 deaths had occurred between July and September 3 and questioned what the health personnel including ASHA workers, ANMs and medical officers were doing.

He sought details of the ongoing health survey, including tests for blood sugar, blood pressure, kidney disease and other conditions. Satya Kumar directed immediate action once blood test reports from Guntur Medical College confirm whether melioidosis bacterial infection is involved.

Special CS M.T. Krishna Babu assured that efforts were under way to determine the cause of the deaths and take corrective measures. Director of medical education Dr Raghunandan said three patients had died, one on July 10, another on August 10 and the third on September 3 and maintained that the situation was under control in the village.