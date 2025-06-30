Minister Satya Kumar Launches Photography Exhibition Poster

Vijayawada: Health minister Satya Kumar launched the poster for the three-day state-level photography exhibition at the BJP Office on Sunday in Vijayawada, amidst senior party leaders and members of the State Photographers’ Association. The exhibition will take place on July 4, 5 and 6, 2025, at Kalyana Mandapam, Kanuru, and Vijayawada, and is expected to draw over 10,000 visitors from across Andhra Pradesh.

Satya Kumar lauded the initiative, calling it a powerful platform to showcase the creativity of Andhra’s photographers and a unique way to capture the spirit of Viksit Bharat through visual storytelling. He extended his best wishes to all participants and assured continued support for such cultural and creative efforts.