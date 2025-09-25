Minister S. Savitha Announces Centre's Weaver Training Facility at Hindupur

Vijayawada: Centre has sanctioned a Small Cluster Development Programme (SCDP) for Hindupur to train weavers in modern garment-making techniques and provide them employment opportunities, AP Handlooms and Textiles minister S. Savitha announced on Wednesday. She said 292 weavers will benefit from the programme.

The minister, along with Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, conducted a review meeting in the State Secretariat, where Handlooms and Textiles commissioner Rekha Rani made a PowerPoint presentation on the SCDP. Fashion designers also participated in the meeting through a video conference facility to finalise the training programme for weavers.

Savitha explained that the SCDP is being implemented at a cost of Rs 1.51 crore, with Rs 1.44 crore being the central grant under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP). Weavers are contributing Rs 7.12 lakh. She said the programme will train weavers in designing clothes that are in tune with the contemporary fashion trends, which will generate livelihood for them.

With regard to silk sarees, the minister said sericulture is yet to gain momentum in AP due to which AP is currently relying on Bengaluru and other places. She announced steps to promote sericulture locally, highlighting that returns from mulberry cultivation surpass those of many other crops.

Savitha said, "Awareness campaigns will be organised to encourage farmers to take up silk production which will, in turn, help promote the AP brand of silk sarees," she underlined.

MLA Balakrishna said with the help of textile experts and fashion designers, weavers will create modern handloom designs, which will appeal to present-day consumers. "The SCDP programme will ensure dignity and better living standards for the weaving community," he maintained.

S. SavithaThose who attended the meeting included MLA M.S. Raju, principal secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) R.P. Sisodia, Sericulture director Srinivasulu and other senior officials.