Minister S. Savita Announces Free Civil Services Coaching for BCs Soon

Vijayawada: Backward Classes Welfare minister S. Savitha on Friday announced free civil services coaching classes for backward class students at BC Study Circles. She said 100 candidates will be admitted in the next batch of coaching, which will commence soon.

Speaking after being felicitated by the AP BC Study Circle State Employees Association at the Secretariat on Friday, Savita underlined that the free coaching is part of the state government’s initiative to support backward classes in writing their competitive examinations.

She recalled that 83 aspirants had been trained in the first batch after the coalition government assumed office. “Now, we are preparing to take in another 100 candidates for civil services coaching,” she said.

The minister underlined that five acres of land in Amaravati have been earmarked for construction of a dedicated BC Study Circle building.

Appreciating the efforts of BC Study Circle staff, she pointed out that 270 BC candidates have been selected as teachers in the recently conducted Mega DSC.