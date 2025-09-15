Minister Releases Water From Somasila Reservoir Into Pennar River

NELLORE: AP Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Sunday released water from Somasila Reservoir into the Pennar River through gates 5 and 6, after performing Ganga Harathi to the river.

Speaking on the occasion, he said though the reservoir’s capacity has been enhanced to 78 TMC feet, water levels are being maintained at 74 TMC feet due to safety concerns.

The minister said discussions are being held with irrigation officials to ensure adequate water supply to the Rayalaseema region, apart from Nellore district.

Compared to the surrounding districts, Nellore is the only one that can store 150 TMC feet of water. About 20 TMC of water has already been released to Kandaleru Reservoir, Telugu Ganga and Kanupur and Kaluvayi canals from Somasila.

Kandaleru, which has a capacity of 45 TMC feet, is expected to reach its full capacity within the next 15 days.

Ramanarayana Reddy has directed revenue, RWS and panchayat officials to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Photo caption: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy released water from Somasila Reservoir into the Pennar River through gates 5 and 6, after performing Ganga Harathi to the river on Sunday.