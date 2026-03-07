Minister Recommends Suspension of Drug Inspector

Kakinada:Following a complaint from the Kakinada Chemists and Druggists Association, Medical and Health minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered higher officials to suspend Kakinada Urban drug inspector Parveen Sultana.

The association leaders told the minister that Sultana would book cases against medical shop owners in case they refused to give bribes to her. On hearing this, the minister discussed the issue with higher officials and recommended the drug inspector’s suspension.

Satya Kumar asserted that the government will not tolerate those who indulge in corruption.

However, sources said Sultana assumed charge as drug inspector at Kakinada in June 2025. Since then, she has been implementing rules strictly while conducting raids on medical shops. On behalf of the Drugs Control department, the drugs inspector has issued show-cause notices to nearly 60 shops and suspended licenses of nearly 50 shops. It is said following this, owners of shops and hospitals have conspired against Sultana.

In the interim, the Kakinada Chemists and Druggists Association has also complained to district collector S. Shan Mohan, Kakinada MP T. Uday Srinivas, and Kakinada MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao against the drug inspector.