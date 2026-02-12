 Top
Minister Presents Silk Robes to Deities at Srisailam

Temple authorities accorded him a ceremonial welcome on his arrival

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy offers silk robes to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba at Srisailam on Thursday.

Kurnool: On the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, on behalf of the State government, presented silk robes to the presiding deities of the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Thursday.

The minister offered the traditional pattu vastrams amid Vedic chants by temple priests and later performed special prayers at the shrine. Temple authorities accorded him a ceremonial welcome on his arrival.

District collector Rajakumari Gania, local MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, temple executive officer Srinivasulu and other officials were present on the occasion.

