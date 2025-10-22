Minister Praises Lokesh’s Efforts to Boost Aqua Sector

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu praised IT and Industries minister Nara Lokesh for his efforts in Australia to raise the level of aqua industry in Andhra Pradesh to global standards.

Pointing to the high US tariffs on seafood imports, Atchannaidu appreciated Lokesh’s foresight in exploring alternative international markets. He said Lokesh’s focus on improving product quality, storage, processing and packaging of aqua products using advanced technology will directly benefit farmers and boost exports. The Agriculture minister said Lokesh’s goal is to secure global recognition for AP Seafood brand and bring honour to the state. With a 1,000-km coastline, he underlined that AP has immense potential for aqua-based industries. He pointed out that the government’s efforts to attract investments into the sector will create large-scale employment opportunities.

Commending Lokesh’s progressive vision in research, skill development, and technology adoption, Atchannaidu welcomed the IT and Industries minister’s efforts to initiate joint research projects with Western Sydney University. The Agriculture minister underlined that under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, investments in Andhra Pradesh are rising, with the aqua sector emerging as a key driver of rural employment and economic growth.



