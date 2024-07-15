Minister Ponguru Narayana Says Piduguralla Being Cleaned on War Footing

Vijayawada: Municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana underlined that more than 300 workers have been deployed for carrying out sanitation works in Piduguralla of Palnadu district.

He expressed confidence that this will stop the spread of communicable diseases, including diarrhoea, in the town.

According to reports, diarrhoea cases are being reported from Lenin Nagar and Maruti Nagar areas of Piduguralla. Water has been tested in 10 areas and nitrate has been found in eight of them.

On the minister's order, officials have brought in municipal workers from Sattenapalli, Macharla, Narasaraopeta and Vinukonda municipalities to Piduguralla for cleaning up Piduguralla.

Officials expressed confidence that the entire town will be cleaned up by Monday evening. They advised all the people of the town to drink water only after boiling it.