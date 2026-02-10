Minister Pitches Drone Training Centres in All AP District Headquarters

Vijayawada:Minister for roads and buildings, infrastructure and investments B C Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday called for setting up drone training centres at the headquarters of every district in Andhra Pradesh from the coming summer.

The minister held a review meeting on the functioning of the AP Drone Corporation with senior officials here. He underlined the need to address the shortage of trained drone pilots in view of the growing demand for drone usage and directed officials to prepare plans to ensure the availability of pilots ahead of the ensuing Kharif season.

Janardhan Reddy stressed the need to introduce drone pilot training in polytechnic and other technical colleges. He also asked officials to explore the possibility of training DWCRA women’s groups as drone pilots, in line with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister further instructed officials to seek permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for allotment of special airspace for setting up a drone city and for testing purposes.

Reviewing AP FiberNet Limited, he directed officials to step up efforts to increase the number of connections across the State.

Officials also informed the minister about a proposal mooted by the Chief Minister to install CCTV cameras in welfare hostels across Andhra Pradesh.