Minister Pardhasarathi Announces Completion of 1 Lakh Houses in AP

Vijayawada:On New Year’s Eve, Housing Minister Kolusu Pardhasarathi has announced the successful completion of one lakh houses under the TD-led state government’s housing initiative.

The minister has set a new target to complete the construction of another 50,000 houses by March next year. To ensure progress on this front, a high-level meeting has been called at the Secretariat to review the ongoing housing construction projects.

At the meeting, the officials would be asked to organise the distribution of house keys to beneficiaries in a festive manner across the state. Chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu would participate in the ceremony in one district, while the other ministers, legislators and public representatives will preside over such events in remaining districts, a press release from the minister’s office said.

It said the minister has asked officials to provide essential infrastructure to the newly constructed housing colonies.

Meetings will be held with departments including municipal, urban development, Panchayati Raj, and electricity to prepare development plans. If required, ministerial-level discussions would be organised to secure the release of necessary funds.

Emphasizing the importance of quality, the minister called for daily district-level reviews and regular coordination meetings. The managing director of the state Housing Development Corporation, K Rajababu, briefed the minister on the measures being taken to inaugurate the completed one lakh houses.