Minister Outlines 10-Point Roadmap For Women’s Welfare

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed a 10-point framework to empower women, focusing on healthcare, financial independence and shared parenting responsibilities.

Minister for health Satya Kumar Yadav said the government is working to remove barriers preventing women from becoming economically productive on par with men.

He said proposals include setting up crèches for children up to six years of age in workplaces with more than 50 employees and establishing working women’s hostels in urban areas for every one lakh women.

The minister emphasised the need for shared parenting and proposed 12 months of parental leave to be equally availed by both parents, instead of the current system of 180 days of maternity leave.

Highlighting reproductive health concerns, he said nearly 12 lakh families in the state are facing infertility issues. The government plans to provide fertility services to 50,000 families annually, with efforts underway to offer them free of cost.

Under the ‘Mathrutva’ scheme, centres of excellence in reproductive health will be set up, along with diploma and advanced training programmes. Doctors specialising in maternal and child health will also be trained to provide fertility services.

The minister said the government aims to reduce family planning surgeries to 50 per cent from the current 70 per cent over the next five years. It also plans to bring down caesarean deliveries in private hospitals to 40 per cent from 68 per cent.

10-point plan

Improve access to quality healthcare services

Promote women’s financial independence

Ensure reproductive rights and maternal care

Provide fertility services to needy families

Establish centres of excellence in reproductive health

Introduce crèches at workplaces with over 50 employees

Set up working women’s hostels in urban areas

Promote shared parenting through equal parental leave

Train doctors in advanced reproductive and fertility care

Reduce excessive family planning surgeries and caesarean deliveries