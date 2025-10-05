Minister Orders Probe into Infant’s Death at Anantapur ICDS Child Home

Amaravati: Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani has expressed deep sorrow over the death of an infant at an ICDS child home in Anantapur district. Following the incident, the minister has ordered an immediate probe.

Reports suggest that internal disputes among the staff allegedly led to negligence in feeding the infant, resulting in the tragic death. However, officials have denied the allegations, claiming that the child died due to ill health and not negligence.

The minister directed senior officials to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a detailed report. She warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone found responsible and that no one would be spared if negligence in duty or care towards the children is proven.