Minister Orders Completion Of 5 Lakh Houses By Ugadi

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for housing and information & public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy on Saturday directed officials to take immediate steps to complete the construction of five lakh houses by the Ugadi festival and ensure that the finished units are made fully habitable for beneficiaries without delay.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the State Housing Corporation headquarters in Vijayawada, the minister stressed the need for time-bound execution, coordinated action, and daily monitoring to meet the ambitious target. He instructed officials to fix daily milestones and conduct regular inspections so that construction progresses at a pace and beneficiaries are encouraged to complete their houses on schedule.

Referring to the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the minister said every poor family must be provided a permanent house along with all basic amenities in the layout. He underlined that quality should not be compromised while expediting works and that preparations must also be made for the inauguration of the completed houses on Ugadi.

The minister also ordered that beneficiaries be enabled to occupy completed houses immediately. For colonies where construction has already been completed, he asked officials to draw up a comprehensive plan to provide essential infrastructure, such as roads, drinking water, drainage, and sanitation, in a single package. Coordination with departments such as panchayat raj, municipal administration, and public health engineering was emphasised to ensure seamless delivery of services.

Officials entrusted with housing construction, the minister said, must also take responsibility for facilitating beneficiaries’ entry into completed homes. State Housing Corporation managing director P. Arun Babu urged officials to remain accessible to beneficiaries and conduct daily field visits to ensure timely completion.