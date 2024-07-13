Minister Nimmala burst with anger at officials

Kakinada: Water resources minister and Palakollu MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu on Saturday warned officials over not upgrading the Government Hospital at Palakollu.





The minister, who visited the hospital, said when he had been the MLA of Palakollu during 2014–19, the then government had okayed upgrading of the hospital to 100 beds and sanctioned ₹12.60 crore for the purpose. The work had to be completed within one year.

Ramanaidu charged that the subsequent YSRC government not only destroyed Polavaram and Amaravati, but also the government hospital in Palakollu, among many others.



The minister lost his control when he saw water leaking from the roof of the hospital. He said he himself will pay attention and complete construction of a quality hospital with improved medical facilities. He said a dialysis unit will also be made available soon at the hospital.



AP Medical Infrastructure and Development Corporation superintendent engineer K. Balarami Reddy, executive engineer B.V. Giri, deputy engineer M. Srinivasa Reddy, hospital superintendent Dr. Ravi Kumar and medical officer K.Y.N Varma were among those present.



