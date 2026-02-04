Minister Narayana’s Team Studies Global Models for Amaravati Projects

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts to transform Amaravati into a world-class capital city, urban development minister P. Narayana led a high-level study tour to London and Doha to examine global best practices in sports infrastructure and tourism-led urban development.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has repeatedly underlined the vision of building Amaravati as a globally benchmarked capital. In line with this goal, the government is studying internationally acclaimed projects to adapt the best models to local conditions.

The delegation, which included municipal administration principal secretary Suresh Kumar and Amaravati growth and infrastructure corporation managing director Srinivas, focused on proposals for an International Sports City and major tourism projects in the capital region.

During a two-day visit to London, the team met officials from the City of London Corporation to discuss urban development strategies and tourism initiatives. They closely studied the Thames riverfront, which has been developed into a vibrant public space, and explored its relevance for the proposed Krishna riverfront development in Amaravati.

The delegation also visited landmarks such as the Battersea Power Station redevelopment and the London Eye, a model for a similar giant observation wheel planned in Amaravati.

The team later travelled to Doha, where it examined the Aspire Zone Sports Complex, including the Khalifa International Stadium, the Aspetar Sports Medicine Hospital, and the Aspire Academy.

The members also visited the Lusail Stadium, which hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and discussed plans with Qatari officials for developing an international-standard sports city in Amaravati.