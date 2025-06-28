Minister Narayana Opens Modernised Park In Nellore

TIRUPATI: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana inaugurated an upgraded park at Cheruku Thota in NTR Nagar of Nellore city on Friday in the presence of children. The park has been renovated at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Narayana disclosed that the government is modernising 50 parks across Nellore city, of which 30 have already been completed. He assured that the remaining parks would also be developed shortly. He pointed to the NTR Sujala Suraksha initiative to provide 20 litres of mineral water for ₹2 to around 30,000 families daily in the city.

The minister criticised the previous government for halting key infrastructure projects, including the ₹550 crore drinking water scheme from Sangam Barrage and the underground drainage project, 80 per cent of which had been completed before being stalled. He underlined that the current administration has resumed these works to ensure their timely completion.

Dr. Narayana reiterated the government’s commitment to providing tap water connections to every household and making Nellore a mosquito-free city. He emphasised that the VR High School has been upgraded to international standards. Similar infrastructure improvements are being planned at 54 government schools across the city.

Later in the day, the minister flagged off a new sweeping vehicle at Stone Housepet. He said the ₹1.1 crore vehicle, provided through Swachh Andhra Corporation, brings the total number of sweeping machines in Nellore Municipal Corporation to 28. He said the shift away from manual sweeping will enhance street sanitation, with a target of eliminating dust from city roads within 49 days.

Dr. Narayana visited the BVS Municipal High School and assured construction of additional classrooms.