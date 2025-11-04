Minister Narayana On Investment Pitch In Dubai

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his investment promotion tour abroad, urban development minister P. Narayana held a series of meetings with leading industrial groups in Dubai, inviting them to invest in AP and attend the CCI Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

On the second day of his visit, Narayana met top representatives of Apparel Group, Transworld, Burjeel Healthcare and Tabreed. He promised investors that the state would extend all support to those setting up units in AP.

Narayana explained that Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has emerged as “one of the most business-friendly destinations” in the country. AP, he said, has a robust policy framework and infrastructure growth.

In the morning session, Narayana met Apparel group chairman Nilesh Ved, CEO Neeraj and CBO Kamal Kotak. The company, which operates 2,300 stores across 14 countries and owns around 25 global brands including Skechers and Tommy Hilfiger, was urged to invest in the apparel and retail sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

Later, Narayana held discussions with Transworld Group chairman Ramesh Ramakrishnan, a major player in shipping and logistics. He briefed him on the state’s expanding port infrastructure, long coastline, and plans to make Andhra Pradesh a logistics hub. The minister invited the group to assess shipping and shipbuilding opportunities in the region.

In a meeting with officials from Burjeel Healthcare, Narayana explained the reforms being undertaken by the AP government in the medical and health sectors to strengthen the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

In the afternoon, the delegation visited the headquarters of Tabreed, the world’s largest district cooling company. CEO Khalid and CDO Philippe explained the firm’s innovative cooling systems that provide services to major Dubai landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

Narayana inspected the district cooling centre and invited the company to establish similar systems in Amaravati and other major cities in Andhra Pradesh.