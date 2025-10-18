Minister Narayana Clarifies Viral Audio, Reviews Bheemili Development Works

Visakhapatnam: Municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana visited Visakhapatnam on Friday, where former Pithapuram TDP MLA S.V.S Verma met him amid social media buzz over an alleged audio clip featuring the minister’s remarks. Addressing the controversy, Narayana clarified, “The words I spoke during the teleconference were cut, pasted, and circulated without context.”

Explaining the issue, Narayana said that during a teleconference with party leaders from Nellore, he had discussed political dynamics in Pithapuram, particularly the friction between Jana Sena and second-tier TDP cadres. He said the term “zeroed” was taken out of context and that the full version of his statement would make the situation clear. He dismissed allegations of deliberate intent and reaffirmed that the NDA alliance remains strong and united.

S V S Verma also responded, saying, “If Chandrababu asks me to stop, I will stop; if he asks me to jump, I will jump,” underscoring his loyalty to the Telugu Desam Party. He dismissed the viral clips as false propaganda, adding, “Minister Narayana is playing a key role in bridging the gap between Jana Sena and TDP in Kakinada. No one should attempt to sow discord within the alliance.”

Separately, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao met Minister Narayana to review the progress of major development projects in his constituency. With several international ventures underway near Bheemili, the discussion focused on infrastructure readiness. Ganta emphasised the urgent need to commence expansion of three major roads and prioritise connectivity routes to the upcoming Bhogapuram airport, expected to be completed by July next year.

He also called for immediate initiation of the ₹460 crore underground drainage project and the ₹500 crore drinking water scheme sanctioned for Madhurawada. Minister Narayana responded positively and assured timely support for their execution. GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg was also present during the review