Minister Narayana Assures Support To Kin Of Murdered TD Activist

NELLORE: AP Municipal Administration minister Ponguru Narayana met on Wednesday the family of Tirumalashetty Lakshminaidu, who had been brutally murdered at Darakanipadu village in Gudluru mandal of Prakasam district on October 2.

Narayana assured Lakshminaidu family full support and promised strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

At a meeting held at the Roads and Buildings Guest House in Nellore, the minister handed over financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to Lakshminaidu’s wife Sujatha and his two daughters Lahanvi Sri and Tanvi Sri. Another ₹5 lakh and four acres of land have been allotted to Pavan Kumar, who has been injured in the attack. Bhargava Naidu, who also suffered injuries, received ₹3 lakh.

Narayana said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu immediately responded after learning about the murder and formed a committee including himself, home minister Anitha and MLA Srinivasarao to support the victim’s family. Following the committee’s report, the CM decided to provide financial help and land to Lakshminaidu’s family. The government will also bear the educational expenses of his children.

The minister said a fast-track court will be set up to ensure quick justice and punishment to culprits. Further, the government will take all necessary steps to prevent such crimes in the state.

He clarified that the murder occurred not because of political reasons but due to personal disputes between Lakshminaidu and his friend Harischandra Prasad.

MLA Inturi Nageswararao described the killing as a tragic incident and appreciated the Chief Minister’s quick response in providing help to the bereaved family.

Sujatha, Lakshminaidu’s wife, thanked the government for its immediate support and sought strict punishment for the accused.

Those present on the occasion included district collector Himanshu Shukla, district revenue officer Vijay Kumar, RDO Anusha and several TDP leaders.