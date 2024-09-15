Minister Narayana Assures Flood Relief to the Last Victim

Vijayawada: Municipal administration and urban development minister Ponguru Narayana on Sunday underlined that the state government is preparing an enumeration report of damage caused in a fair and transparent manner.



“Our endeavour is to ensure justice to all flood victims. We will see to it that the assistance extended by the state government reaches the last mile in the flood-affected areas,” Narayana emphasised on Sunday.

He spoke while chairing a meeting attended by Municipal Administration director M. Hari Narayanan, Disaster Management Authority managing director Ronanki Kurmanath, NTR district collector Dr. G. Srijana, joint collector Nidhi Meena, VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyanchandra, and representatives of the enumeration teams.

The meeting at the NTR district collectorate dealt with re-verification, supervisory checks and cross-verification in ward secretariats that witnessed severe flooding in the Vijayawada city. Those who attended the meeting, discussed the measures necessary to prepare a fool-proof enumeration report, which ensures relief and rehabilitation of all those affected by the floods.

Addressing the meeting, Narayana said 4,036 enumeration teams have assessed the losses in 175,000 households. However, to ensure that there are no lapses in the enumeration reports and no victim is left out, the government is conducting a re-verification with special officers, he stated.

As far as apartments are concerned, enumeration will be conducted of accommodations on the ground floor, which the floods entered, posing significant inconvenience to residents and impacting their livelihoods.

The minister and special officers clarified the doubts of enumeration personnel regarding the supervisory check and re-verification process in the flood-affected areas.