Minister Nara Lokesh Unveils Skill Census To Boost Youth Employment

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh said on Sunday that the state has initiated a Skill Census programme, first of its kind in the country, to develop self-employment-based skills among the youth.

The state would also be providing training for courses in such a way that youths are equipped for jobs both internally and abroad, he said.

On the Skill Census, Lokesh said an agreement was signed recently with Centurion University to develop self-employment-based skill programmes for the youth in rural areas. “Through this, enterprise clusters will be established in sectors such as garment manufacturing, auto parts, dragon fruit cultivation, smart agriculture and drone technology. Vocational training will be provided in these sectors.”

He noted, “Recently, an agreement was signed with 2COMS to provide skill training to youths in courses that can fetch them jobs abroad too.”

The first phase of the skill census of 1.12 lakh households and 2.77 lakh residents of Mangalagiri assembly constituency and Thullur mandals has been completed.

“Arrangements have been made to start the skill census across the state soon and complete it within six months. Vocational training programmes were conducted for 6,035 candidates under the DDUGKY scheme,” the minister said.

Focusing on aerospace, automotive and shipbuilding, 2,506 candidates from 63 engineering colleges were trained in high-end Dassault Systems labs. In collaboration with organisations like Wadhwani Foundation and NASSCOM, 27,928 candidates were trained in technical, employability and soft skills in 483 degree colleges, he said.

Lokesh gave a route map of the activities to be undertaken in the Skill Development department in the next six months. He said, “APAAR IDs should be given to all (100%) polytechnic and ITI students in the state. Skill Census programme should be effectively carried out across the state.”

Some 20,000 candidates should be trained in 200 skill hubs, 2,000 candidates in 37 skill colleges and 2,000 candidates in skill spokes with industry participation. 2,500 workers should be trained in NAC centers from the AP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Training programmes should be conducted for 150 people through Power Grid CSR, 30 people under the National Institute of Solar Energy CSR component at NAC centres, he said.

The minister said employment should be provided to 26,000 candidates through DDUGKY skill development. Some 20,000 students from engineering colleges should be trained through CM Excellence Centres, 25,000-degree students in Employability Skill Centres and 10,000 students in Dassault Centres (CAD training).

He said, “Under Skill International Programme, necessary training programmes should be completed through CEDAP to recruit candidates in sectors like Nursing, Construction and Automobile. Indo-Euro Synchronisation, 2Coms Consulting Pvt Ltd should facilitate overseas recruitment for nurses in Germany.”

For artisans under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme, training programmes wuld be conducted for candidates under Nal Jal Mitra Scheme.

He said the PM Internship awareness campaigns would be launched for industry onboarding and community awareness through DET & APSSDC. State-wide job fairs would be organised and job opportunities provided to the unemployed youth. Laboratories in government polytechnic colleges would be modernised and upgraded, and industrial laboratories would be set up in ITIs.

The 5th semester textbooks and lab-manuals would be printed and provided to six departments through SBTET for diploma students in a timely manner, Lokesh said.