Minister Nadendla Manohar Swiftly Resolves Farmer’s Grain Sale Issue

Vijayawada: AP Civil Supplies minister Nadendla Manohar swiftly resolved an issue that a small farmer faced in Bhattlpenumarru village in Movva mandal of Krishna district, leaving the local farming community both surprised and delighted.

Farmer Chalasani Chantibabu had harvested paddy from 14 acres, but faced a hurdle when he sought to sell the produce from seven acres at the market yard.

The agriculture official informed Chantibabu about shortage of gunny bags and delay in arrivals of lorries. This led to anxiety within Chantibabu about selling his produce.

Upon learning of the farmer’s predicament via WhatsApp early on Thursday morning, minister Manohar personally called Chantibabu at 10:15 a.m. to the market, promising government’s support.

Following this, district officials and mandal tahsildar contacted the farmer and assured him that his entire produce will be procured. When the farmer arrived in Bhattlpenumarru they checked the harvest and arranged the necessary gunny bags. They ensured collection and purchase of the entire grain stock.

Chantibabu has expressed immense gratitude, stating he never imagined receiving a minister’s personal call. He praised the minister’s prompt intervention and the district administration’s quick action. The village’s farming community expressed astonishment, marking the procurement as an unprecedented example of administration working effectively at the grassroots level.

Minister Manohar assured that the state government is committed to resolving farmers’ problems and procuring every grain at the minimum support price throughout Krishna district as well as entire AP, with assured payments within 24 hours.