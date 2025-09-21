Minister, MP Vow To Preserve Gurajada’s Legacy

Visakhapatnam: Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas paid rich tributes to writer, poet, and social reformer Gurajada Appa Rao on his 163rd birth anniversary at a function held in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

The minister described Gurajada as a great poet who continues to inspire generations with writings penned more than a century ago. He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also drawn inspiration from Gurajada’s works. Srinivas said efforts were under way to celebrate Gurajada Jayanti as a state festival and suggested including his life story and patriotic songs in the school curriculum. He announced plans to install Gurajada’s portrait in every school and to refurbish his ancestral house in Vizianagaram.

MP Kalisetty Appalanaidu said Gurajada’s patriotic songs and writings would remain relevant for future generations. He announced an allocation of ₹10 lakh from his MPLADS funds for the development of Gurajada’s house.

District collector S. Rama Sundar Reddy said Gurajada’s social reformist ideas and his literary creations such as Kanyasulkam characters Girish, Madhuravani, and Ramappapanthulu had left an enduring legacy in Telugu literature.

Eastern Kapu corporation chairperson Palavalasa Yashasvi, Loksatta state president Bhisetti Babji and Gurajada cultural association president Dr. Venkateswar Rao also spoke on the occasion. Family members, literary society representatives, officials, and students participated in the programme.