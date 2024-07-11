Minister Lokesh’s WhatsApp blocked, Urges Public to Email Issues

Vijayawada: Minister Nara Lokesh has advised the public to send their problems to his personal mail ID

hello.lokesh@ap.gov.in as his WhatsApp has been blocked and remains inactive now.

The minister, who handles the departments of education, IT and electronics, said he will look into the issues referred to him and work to solve them. The minister’s system got stuck as people from all over the state were sending WhatsApp messages on their issues in large numbers, it was explained.

Lokesh appealed to people to keep in touch with him through his mail id hello.lokesh@ap.gov.in. The name, city, mobile number, mail ID, details related to the problem should be included in the requests. He had created the mail id in the name of 'Hello Lokesh' programme during his Yuvagalam Padayatra.

Meanwhile, the minister conducted a Prajadarbar at his residence in Undavalli, in which people from Mangalagiri and across the state presented various issues. Shankar Rao of Mangalagiri sought an old-age pension as he suffered from paralysis. B Putlamma from Chinakaka sought support for her illness. Gausia Begum of Chinakakani pleaded for a job. Employees from Mangalagiri urged the government to order regularization of the contracts and outsourcing staff, who worked for a pittance.



BC, SC and ST farmers from Yarrambalem, Navuluru, Nidamarru, Bethapudi and Kuragallu appealed to the minister to solve the problems arising in the sale of assigned lands in capital Amaravati.

P Naga Suresh complained that action should be taken against YSRC leaders who committed ration irregularities in Mangalagiri constituency. Distributors sought sanction of the pending bills dues from December last year for eggs they supplied to government schools and Anganwadis.



Representatives of the APSRTC retired employees association sought pension and health facilities along with ration cards. Representatives of the Telugu Nadu teachers' association urged the education minister to save the primary schools from closure and solve the problems of teachers. Lokesh promised to resolve these issues.