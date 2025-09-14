Minister Lokesh’s Son Devaansh Receives World Book Of Records Award

VIJAYAWADA: Ten-year-old chess prodigy Nara Devaansh, son of AP Education minister N. Lokesh, on Saturday received the prestigious World Book of Records Awards 2025 at a ceremony held in the Westminster Hall of London for setting a world record by becoming the “Fastest Checkmate Solver – 175 Puzzles.”

In a milestone achievement at the "Checkmate Marathon" last year, Devaansh solved 175 progressively challenging checkmate puzzles taken from the renowned László Polgár’s compilation – 5,334 Problems, Combinations, and Games. These puzzles get more and more difficult as they go on, testing speed, accuracy and thinking skills. Devaansh solved all of the puzzles within a tight timeframe.

The World Book of Records has placed Devaansh among the finest young talents on the global stage in the chess world. His achievement is the result of months of focused preparation under the guidance of his coach K. Rajashekar Reddy and support provided by his parents Brahmani and Lokesh.

Devaansh’s grandfather and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on the occasion, “Congratulations to our Devaansh on receiving the World Book of Records Award 2025 at Westminster Hall, London. We are proud of his record-setting achievement after months of perseverance. Good going, champ!”

Lokesh, who attended the ceremony, said, "Devaansh’s ability to think ahead, stay calm under pressure, and devote himself wholeheartedly to the game at just 10 years makes this achievement even more special. As his father, I have witnessed the countless hours he has spent practicing with dedication. This recognition is a true reward for his hard work.”

Devaansh had set two world records earlier in the chess domain, completing the 7-disc Tower of Hanoi in just 1 minute 43 seconds and arranging 9 chess boards with all 32 pieces correctly in 5 minutes.