Minister Lokesh’s help saves 14-day-old infant

VIJAYAWADA: The Praja Darbar (public court) initiative undertaken by Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has helped save the life of a 14-day-old infant.



Some time ago, the minister offered financial aid to the parents through the CM’s Relief Fund when they came to the public event, seeking medical assistance for their child. On Wednesday, the parents with their baby boy met Lokesh and expressed their gratitude.

Chadala Venkata Maheshwara Rao and his wife, from NTR district, Jaggayyapeta, were lucky to have a second child. When the baby was 14 days old, it was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he kept crying at night. Soon, his platelet count dropped and his health condition worsened. Doctors advised his shift to Vijayawada for better treatment.

At a private hospital in Vijayawada, the parents were informed of the high cost of treatment. The family from a tribal community faced a hopeless situation. Acting on a friend's advice, the father went to minister Lokesh's residence at Undavalli on September 27. In the Public Court event that morning, he presented his problem.

The minister immediately provided the necessary assistance for treatment through the CMRF. After 14 days of treatment, the child returned home healthy, bringing joy to the parents.

Meeting Lokesh in Wednesday’s Public Court, they expressed their gratitude for his help.

At the Praja Darbar, Lokesh received grievances from the public regarding stopping of social security pensions, encroachment of Puli Vaagu, reinstating of 30 non-teaching staff in Sri Venkateswara University, provision of compensation to flood-hit victims of Nandamuri Nagar and Ambapuram of Vijayawada and other complaints.

The minister promised to resolve these grievances and take stern actions against encroachments, an official release said.