Minister Lokesh Vows To Restore Andhra University’s Global Glory

Visakhapatnam: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh has announced that Andhra University will be restored to its former glory and developed into a global centre of excellence.

Reviewing preparations for the university’s centenary celebrations in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh directed officials to ensure that the events are organised on a grand scale. He said the celebrations, scheduled from March 26 to April 26, should reflect the institution’s rich legacy while showcasing its academic and cultural strengths.

The minister stressed that alumni must be actively involved in the centenary programmes along with current students to highlight the university’s heritage. He called for arts, music and literature events with strong student participation and encouraged conferences featuring eminent personalities on key issues. Committees will be constituted to coordinate the celebrations, with special emphasis on media publicity to enhance visibility.

Lokesh also instructed officials to prepare a 100-year vision plan for the university, ensuring that the centenary serves as a launchpad for future development.

AU Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.P. Rajasekhar briefed the minister on the agenda for the centenary foundation day on April 26 and said affiliated colleges would also be partners in the celebrations. Local public representatives suggested that the centenary should involve all stakeholders connected with the university, terming it a rare opportunity to showcase its achievements and strengthen its identity.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Lokesh said the priority was to make Andhra University a world-class institution reflecting the aspirations of students and the people of North Andhra. He added that the centenary should not only honour the past but also chart the course for the university’s future as a hub of excellence.

The review meeting was attended by MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, P.G.V.R. Naidu, Vishnu Kumar Raju and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, and senior officials.