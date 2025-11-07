Minister Lokesh Urges TD Cadres to Highlight Government’s Achievements

Anantapur: Telugu Desam (TD) national general secretary and minister Nara Lokesh has called on party cadres to actively reach out to the public and highlight the government’s achievements over the past 16 months.

Addressing the Uttama Karyakartala (Best Workers) meeting held at Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district on Friday night, Lokesh said the government had implemented several unprecedented welfare programmes — including ₹4,000 pensions, the Thalliki Vandanam scheme for students’ mothers, free gas connections, and free bus travel for women.

He said those who stood by the party during tough times were being recognised through nominated positions and urged workers to continue their dedicated service. “This platform acknowledges those who excelled in membership drives, Mana TDP, and Babu Surety – Guarantee for the Future. Sincere workers will continue to be rewarded,” he stated.

Reflecting on the 2019 election loss, Lokesh said failure to effectively publicise the party’s development work, including the establishment of KIA Motors in Anantapur, had cost them politically.

He accused the YSRC of spreading false propaganda and “mastering the art of funeral politics,” adding that they distorted facts about incidents such as the Srikakulam temple tragedy and even brought caste narratives into cricket.

Lokesh announced that he would be available one day each week at the party office to address cadre grievances and urged TD workers to maintain unity with alliance partners for the state’s development.

District in-charge minister T.G. Bharat, Kalyanadurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu, Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshmi Narayana, and parliamentary in-charge Venkata Shivudu were present.