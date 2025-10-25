Minister Lokesh Says His Australia Visit a ‘Deeply Insightful Journey’

Vijayawada: Education, IT and Electronics minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday said his seven-day tour of Australia, covering four major cities, has given him valuable insights into various sectors and provided an opportunity to learn best practices from different institutions and industries. He hoped the visit would strengthen bilateral cooperation and open new avenues for collaboration between the two countries.

Summarising his Australia tour on social media platform X, Lokesh said, “And that’s a wrap! My 7-day tour of Australia across four cities comes to an end. From universities and leading industries to India-Australia councils, seafood trade bodies, and sports complexes – it’s been a deeply insightful journey.”

The minister said, “As we drive towards a $2.4 trillion economy, strengthening our workforce, advancing R&D, and developing skilled talent remain the key. I see immense potential in treating sports as a powerful avenue of economic activity. I return enriched by learnings, confident that many of these discussions will soon translate into meaningful partnerships for Andhra Pradesh.”

Lokesh said that at the Austrade roundtable in Melbourne, he shared the vision to make Andhra Pradesh a $2.4 trillion global economic powerhouse by 2047. He mentioned that under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, AP is advancing with new $120B investments. The pioneering new tech initiatives, like quantum computing, are set to launch in Amaravati this January.

The minister underlined that Visakhapatnam is emerging as India’s next innovation capital, with Google’s $15B AI Hub and ArcelorMittal’s ₹1.35 lakh crore steel plant transforming its skyline. He said he has invited Australian businesses to join the Partnership Summit – 2025 in Vizag on November 14 and November 15 and witness AP’s transformation first-hand.

Regarding sports, Lokesh pointed out that these not only inspire youth but power economies. He recalled that at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCC), he discussed how India can build world-class arenas that work 365 days a year. “Officials from Cricket Victoria walked us through their year-round revenue model,” he stated.

The minister pointed out that the MCC has multiple convention and banquet facilities that remain occupied year-round even if there is no activity on the field. The MCG precinct alone contributes over A$1.3B annually in tourism and taxes to Victoria.

“Our roadmap: partner with Andhra cricket, set up high-performance academies, and accelerate the Sports City in Amaravati,” Lokesh added.