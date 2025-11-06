Minister Lokesh Pays Tributes to Late TD Vice President Subba Naidu

Tirupati: Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday paid tributes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state vice-president Malepati Subba Naidu at the latter’s residence in Dagadarthi of Nellore district. The former agro corporation chairman passed away recently due to illness. Lokesh consoled the family members, including Subba Naidu’s nephew Bhanu Chander.

Speaking to reporters later, Lokesh said TDP has always stood by its cadre. It is the only regional party in the country with a strong worker base. “For TD workers, the yellow flag is not just a symbol, but an emotion. Ours is the only party that declared at Mahanadu that the worker is our leader,” he underlined.

Lokesh recalled that the party had set up a welfare fund for TD activists in 2014, extending ₹135 crore so far to support the party workers. A model school had been established in Hyderabad for children of party workers killed in faction-related incidents. Several of those students are now employed in reputed corporate companies, he pointed out.

The minister described Subba Naidu as a leader known for discipline and commitment. He remembered the TD leader’s role in strengthening the party in Kavali and leading several struggles against the previous government. He objected to some spreading misinformation when Subba Naidu’s family is in grief. He warned that strict action will be taken if this continued.

Those present included TD state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Nellore district president Abdul Aziz, minister N. MD. Farooq, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Mastan Rao, MLAs Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Inturi Nageswara Rao, Kakarla Suresh, Nelavala Vijayashree, and P. Sunil Kumar, and MLCs Beeda Ravichandra Yadav and Bhoomireddy Ramgopal Reddy.