Minister Lokesh Meets GMR Senior Executives In Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh held a crucial meeting in Delhi with senior officials of the GMR Group, the internationally reputed company known for airport design, construction and management. The discussions centered on the development of India’s first-ever Aviation Education City near Visakhapatnam, a project the state government hopes will transform North Andhra into a national hub for aviation, aerospace and defence education.

During the meeting, Lokesh and GMR leadership have finalised the comprehensive master plan for the proposed Aviation Edu-City. The project will be developed in partnership with GMR Airports, leveraging their global expertise in aviation infrastructure and training ecosystems.

According to officials, the Edu-City is envisioned as a world-class cluster that will host specialised training institutions, simulation centres, aerospace labs and advanced skill development facilities. The state also plans to bring in globally recognised international universities with niche expertise in aviation and space sciences.

Minister Lokesh said the Edu-City would be a “game-changing initiative” for North Andhra, accelerating the growth of the Andhra Pradesh Aviation Cluster and creating large-scale opportunities for students, professionals and industry partners. He emphasised that the new hub would not only meet India’s expanding aviation workforce needs but also position Visakhapatnam as a preferred destination for high-end aviation and defence training.

Union minister of state for civil aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu also participated in the meeting, extending support for the state’s aviation development plans. GMR senior executives SGK Kishore, C. Prasanna and Piyush Naidu were among the key representatives who joined the discussions.