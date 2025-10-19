Minister Lokesh in Sydney, Urges NRIs to Help Rebuild Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh has called upon non-resident Indians from Andhra Pradesh to act as brand ambassadors for rebuilding the state.

“Let us together strive to restore pride among Telugus across the world,” he said while addressing the Australia Telugu Diaspora Meet organised by APNRT at the Brewers Pavilion, Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Lokesh said Telugus spread across world are dominating professional spheres from America to Australia.

Highlighting AP’s development initiatives, he said Andhra Pradesh received Rs 10 lakh crore in investments over the past 16 months. The government, he said, was working to create 20 lakh jobs in five years. “Development and welfare must go hand in hand,” he said.

He said, “The administration’s slogan — One State, One Capital, Decentralised Growth — is backed by strategic hubs: Anantapur as an automotive centre, Kurnool and northern Anantapur as renewable energy zones, Nellore as a refinery site, and Chittoor and Kadapa as electronics manufacturing bases. Krishna and Guntur districts will become quantum computing valleys, while East and West Godavari will host defence industries.”

Lokesh recalled that legendary N.T. Rama Rao promoted Telugu identity in the national capital, while his successor Chandrababu Naidu made Telugus a global force through reforms and technological vision since 1995. “Many mocked our policies then—flyovers, airports, computers—but today those critics are silent. At 75, Naidu still runs like a 25-year-old,” he said.

The minister recalled that NRIs stood by the Telugu Desam during the “illegal arrest” of Naidu. “You protested across Australian cities and supported our family in difficult times. When people stood by us last year, I resolved to serve them better,” Lokesh said.

He thanked NRIs for their tireless campaign for the 2024 elections, which handed down the TD-led alliance a landslide victory with 94 per cent seats.

The minister thanked the central government for its cooperation in bringing Google City to AP and supporting major projects like the Kopparthi node, Orvakal industrial zone, NTPC green energy project, and Nakkapalli Pharma City. “Prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Chandrababu Naidu are steering Andhra like a double-engine bullet train. The revival of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, railway zone formation, Amaravati works, and Polavaram progress symbolised that partnership,” he said.

Lokesh told NRIs that MSMEs were as important as global tech giants. “For me, Google and MSMEs are equally vital,” he said, announcing an exclusive support wing within the APNRT to link MSMEs with the economic development board. “Let us rebuild our state together. Our goal is a $2.4 trillion economy,” he stated.

The event was attended by Indian Consul General S. Janakiraman, APNRT president Vemuri Ravikumar and several eminent overseas Telugus.